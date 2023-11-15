Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.35. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 3,341,814 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $65,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,410.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $65,511.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,410.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,214,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,148,952 shares of company stock worth $22,360,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.3% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

