Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.23

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 799316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

