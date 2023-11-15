Golden Goose (GOLD) 1-Day Volume Tops $13.25

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $22,918.14 and $13.25 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

