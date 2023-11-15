Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.31% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,984,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,513,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,338,000 after buying an additional 64,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 235,732 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 163,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

GSUS opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.1845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.