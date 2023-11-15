Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.14. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

