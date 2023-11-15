Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CFO Marcin Urbaszek Acquires 10,000 Shares

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) CFO Marcin Urbaszek purchased 10,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcin Urbaszek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Marcin Urbaszek bought 5,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 7.8 %

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

