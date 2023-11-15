Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CFO Marcin Urbaszek Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) CFO Marcin Urbaszek acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, November 10th, Marcin Urbaszek purchased 10,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $7.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -58.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 44,060 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 764,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

