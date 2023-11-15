GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. USA Compression Partners comprises about 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,400.00%.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $105,883.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,303.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $105,883.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,019 shares in the company, valued at $494,303.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,291.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

