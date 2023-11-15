GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.