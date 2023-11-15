GraniteShares Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for 1.4% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 128,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

OHI opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

