GraniteShares Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.