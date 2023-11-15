GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $11,302,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,463,187.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,682,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,665 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

