GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,716,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,364,000 after buying an additional 8,707,975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,231,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

