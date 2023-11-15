GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance comprises approximately 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 70,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,912,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after buying an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.28%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

