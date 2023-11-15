GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Capital Southwest comprises approximately 1.5% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Capital Southwest worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 128,670 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $1,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $1,744,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.4 %

CSWC opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 119.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capital Southwest

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.