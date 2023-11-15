GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,552,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,156,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

COST stock opened at $594.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $561.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.10. The company has a market cap of $263.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $594.20.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

