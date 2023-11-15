GraniteShares Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Barings BDC worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.6 %

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $958.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

About Barings BDC



Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.



