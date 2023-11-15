GraniteShares Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $291.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.