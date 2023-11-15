GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
