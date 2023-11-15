GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

