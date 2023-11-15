GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,360,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 671,788 shares of company stock valued at $140,899,181 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $221.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 139.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

