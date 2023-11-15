GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.13%.

LTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In other news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

