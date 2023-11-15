GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

