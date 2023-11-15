GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alexander’s worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alexander’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s stock opened at $196.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 14.75 and a quick ratio of 14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $247.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

