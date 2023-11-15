GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 811.0% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $231.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.17.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

