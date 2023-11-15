Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.81. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 101 shares.

Gray Television Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

