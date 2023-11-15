Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $50,850.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,312,677 shares in the company, valued at $54,029,925.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Friday, November 3rd, Snehal Patel purchased 3,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $31,885.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Snehal Patel purchased 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $19,775.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $9,070.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $17,260.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Snehal Patel acquired 4,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Snehal Patel acquired 4,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $9,480.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Snehal Patel acquired 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $9,970.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.