Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

