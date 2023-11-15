Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Trading Up 4.1%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.71. Approximately 189,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 888,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,708 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,932,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

