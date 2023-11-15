H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE:HRB opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

