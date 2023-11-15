Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Target by 252.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $110.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.69.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.84.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

