Humankind Investments LLC Invests $254,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 397,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 64.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMC opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $201.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

