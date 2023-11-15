Humankind Investments LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $105,314,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

