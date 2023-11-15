Humankind Investments LLC Purchases New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,478,404,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,035,000 after buying an additional 81,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.