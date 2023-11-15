Humankind Investments LLC Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 90.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

