Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 779,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 555.6 days.

Shares of ILKAF opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

