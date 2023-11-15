Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up to $53.27

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.27, but opened at $56.00. Inari Medical shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 98,995 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $2,885,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,029,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,902,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $441,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,656,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,885,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,029,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,902,572.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,835. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,070,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,793,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,459,000 after acquiring an additional 406,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.