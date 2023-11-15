Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,410 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November comprises about 0.2% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 40.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $160,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

