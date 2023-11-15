Insider Buying: Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

