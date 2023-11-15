Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Buys 8,531 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Karen Witts purchased 8,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($12.86) per share, for a total transaction of £89,319.57 ($109,688.78).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,135 ($13.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98. Dunelm Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 921.50 ($11.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.40). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,099.78. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,458.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($16.46) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51) in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,248 ($15.33).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Articles

