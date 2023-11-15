Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Insider Buys 2,256 Shares of Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Hayes purchased 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.95) per share, for a total transaction of £18,273.60 ($22,440.87).

Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Simon Hayes bought 10,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 827 ($10.16) per share, for a total transaction of £82,700 ($101,559.62).

On Friday, August 18th, Simon Hayes bought 1,405 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 851 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £11,956.55 ($14,683.22).

FGT opened at GBX 817 ($10.03) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 834.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 867.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,157.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 788.71 ($9.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 923 ($11.33).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Finsbury Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 2,714.29%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

