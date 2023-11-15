Insider Buying: Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holley stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $544.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.17 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Holley Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Holley by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Holley in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Holley during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

