Insider Buying: Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Holley Price Performance
Holley stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $544.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.17 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Holley Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Holley by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Holley in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Holley during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.
About Holley
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
