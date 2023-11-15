Insider Selling: Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) CFO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Genie Energy Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.30.
Genie Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
