Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells 102 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total value of $34,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.9 %

Boston Beer stock opened at $343.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $420.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

