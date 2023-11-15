Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,510 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 101,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,988,000 after buying an additional 734,149 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of -129.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,653,840. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

