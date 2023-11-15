Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 187,475 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,475 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 266,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 68,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.91. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.