Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Short Interest Update

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 987,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 971,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.