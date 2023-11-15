Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $132.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

