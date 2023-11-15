Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $291.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.27 and a 200-day moving average of $305.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

