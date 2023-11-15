Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.0% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $385.33 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

